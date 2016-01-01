Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Dodgen works at
Locations
Columbus705 17th St Ste 406, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (404) 256-2593Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hosp11100 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7956
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center (Interventional Cardiovascular and Vascular)
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodgen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dodgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dodgen works at
Dr. Dodgen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodgen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.