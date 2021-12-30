Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Diaczyk works at
Locations
Mariner Optical4887 34Th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (727) 864-4047
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. D for about 5 years. He is very knowledgeable, not only about eyes, but medical issues in general. He does a fantastic job and is a down to earth guy.
About Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902953433
Dr. Diaczyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaczyk accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaczyk.
