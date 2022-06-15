Overview

Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Dewitt works at Birmingham Heart Clinic in Gardendale, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.