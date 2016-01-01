Overview

Dr. Andrew Deutsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Deutsch works at Advocate Medical Group - Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Third Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.