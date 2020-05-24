Overview

Dr. Andrew De Mar Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. De Mar Jr works at Zia A Dehqanzada MD Apc in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Traumatic Brain Injury and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.