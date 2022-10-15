Overview

Dr. Andrew Defazio, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Defazio works at Defazio Obstetrics & Gynecology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.