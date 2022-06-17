See All General Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Deemer works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
    3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 764-3150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 17, 2022
    I had a great experience with Dr. Deemer and staff. They are professional, efficient and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Deemer; he is highly skilled and knowledgeable. Everything is done to put you at ease and provide the highest level of service. The entire office is caring and wonderful. The doctor works with a gentle expertise and delivers the service that cannot be matched! He is very efficient, and his work is fantastic, you are in great hands. He is so kind, respectful, gentle, and genuinely cares about his patients. He sets my stress at ease just by calmly explaining the process. He's very nice and professional. I can go on and on about Dr. Deemer... but just to close my review in few more words: He is REMARKABLE, METICULOUS, amazingly GENTLE, encouraging and understanding about my issues. I highly recommend him!!!
    S. Georgiades — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1578568432
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Beach Surgery Grp
    Residency
    • Boston University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • San Diego State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deemer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deemer works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Deemer’s profile.

    Dr. Deemer has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Deemer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deemer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.