Overview

Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Deemer works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.