Dr. Andrew Deck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Deck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 528-4944Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Evergreenhealth Urology and Urogynecology Care11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-2302Monday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
In response to Slater---my apologies I was running late the day of your appointment. I am very detail oriented with each patient's visit, but I also try to be mindful of each patient's time. To clarify the information your review: I sent you a MyChart patient portal message with your ultrasound results the day after your appointment, but you did not read that message for 5 more days. In the ultrasound result message, I explained your ultrasound findings, offered to order you further imaging if you were still having symptoms, and offered you a telemedicine visit if you wanted to discuss your test results further. I make full effort to get my patients all of their test result back promptly with clear explanations of results. If the MyChart Portal was not easy for you to use, we could have connected you with our IT specialist to help you with the system. Andrew Deck MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437181948
- University Of Washington, Urology
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Urology
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Deck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deck.
