Overview

Dr. Andrew Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Davis works at Eye Clinic Of Bellevue in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.