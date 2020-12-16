Overview

Dr. Andrew Davidson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Davidson works at Central Connecticut Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.