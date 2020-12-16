Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Davidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Davidson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
1
Central Connecticut Cardiologists19 Woodland St Ste 35, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Central Connecticut Cardiologists1699 King St Ste 404, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6678Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and listens to his patients concerns and needs. Would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Andrew Davidson, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255503769
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
