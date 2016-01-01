Dr. Dattila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dattila, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dattila, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 9380 SW 72nd St Ste 245, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 223-0570
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Dattila, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902076821
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
