Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Da Lio works at UCLA Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla Mohs Micrographic Surgery Lab
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 23, 2021
    The best part of having breast cancer was meeting Dr Da Lio and his team, Kirsten & Letty. My oncologist recommended Dr Da Lio as the best choice for reconstruction after bilateral mastectomy. I’ve never had a male doctor before and I was nervous meeting him at first, but when he introduced himself & his assistant, Kirsten (right before Covid restrictions), I knew I was working with a professional & efficient team. He is very knowledgeable and presented options to help me make confident decisions about my care with all of my three surgeries. Dr Da Lio is attentive; I never felt rushed in any of my clinic visits through the reconstruction process. He is gracious & humorous with all of my questions & concerns. You can tell he is passionate and skillful with his work. I get compliments on how well done my sutures were, leaving minimal scars. Kirsten is diligent & thorough with every report required to get my medical clearance for work, while Letty is a very pleasant person as she h
    Ms. R in Hawthorne, CA — Mar 23, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437163334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Da Lio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Da Lio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Da Lio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Da Lio works at UCLA Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Da Lio’s profile.

    Dr. Da Lio has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Da Lio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Da Lio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Da Lio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Da Lio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Da Lio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

