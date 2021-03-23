Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Da Lio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD
Dr. Andrew Da Lio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Ucla Mohs Micrographic Surgery Lab200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
The best part of having breast cancer was meeting Dr Da Lio and his team, Kirsten & Letty. My oncologist recommended Dr Da Lio as the best choice for reconstruction after bilateral mastectomy. I’ve never had a male doctor before and I was nervous meeting him at first, but when he introduced himself & his assistant, Kirsten (right before Covid restrictions), I knew I was working with a professional & efficient team. He is very knowledgeable and presented options to help me make confident decisions about my care with all of my three surgeries. Dr Da Lio is attentive; I never felt rushed in any of my clinic visits through the reconstruction process. He is gracious & humorous with all of my questions & concerns. You can tell he is passionate and skillful with his work. I get compliments on how well done my sutures were, leaving minimal scars. Kirsten is diligent & thorough with every report required to get my medical clearance for work, while Letty is a very pleasant person as she h
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Da Lio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Da Lio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Da Lio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Da Lio has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Da Lio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Da Lio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Da Lio.
