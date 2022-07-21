Dr. Andrew Cupp, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cupp, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cupp, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Cupp works at
Locations
Southern Dental Center340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 302-9272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff was pleasant - no wait- was taken right in
About Dr. Andrew Cupp, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1902255136
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
Dr. Cupp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cupp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cupp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cupp works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.