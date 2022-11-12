Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cu-Unjieng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD
Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
-
1
Andrew Cu-unjieng M.d.4060 4th Ave Ste 405, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-9131
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Annual eye exam. Dr. Cu and his entire staff are so patient, kind, and informative and I really appreciate their covid protocols, which protect everyone, especially the older and immune compromised individuals. Dr. Cu takes his time and explains everything that he is doing which really helps me to stay calm while procedures are taking place. There is a sense of serenity in the entire office which is quite rare!
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Tagalog
- 1164421400
- Uic Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Ky Lions Eye Rsch Inst-U Louisville
- Montefiore Mc-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY
