Dr. Andrew Cross, MD
Dr. Andrew Cross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Medical Center of Easley309 E 1ST AVE, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 242-4263
Congestive Heart Failure Clinic701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 242-4263
The Hand Center-Greenville1011 FRONTAGE RD, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 242-4263
Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
I had a great experience with Dr. Cross! I had surgery on both hands (at different times) by him which eliminated the pain from carpal tunnel I had been experiencing Dr. Cross is very kind and courteous and has this way about him of making you feel at ease. He is very knowledgeable and takes time to answer any questions or concerns you might have. Above all, I was impressed by how much he seemed to really care! I highly recommend him !!
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
