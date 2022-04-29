Dr. Andrew Croak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Croak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Croak, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital.
Dr. Croak works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Ohio Center for28442 E River Rd Ste 111, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 893-7134
-
2
St. Luke's Hospital5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-7134
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Croak?
I thank Dr. Croak and his staff in helping me to get my life back! Their expertise and kind, caring professional attributes were wonderful. I have told others and sing their praises!
About Dr. Andrew Croak, DO
- Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073581724
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croak works at
Dr. Croak has seen patients for Colporrhaphy, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Croak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.