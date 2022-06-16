Dr. Andrew Crist, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Crist, DDS
Dr. Andrew Crist, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakeland, MN.
St. Croix44 Saint Croix Trl S Ste 100, Lakeland, MN 55043 Directions (651) 760-7995Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I got two of my front teeth knocked out when I was younger so I've never been a big fan of going to the dentist as that always meant some painful poking and prodding. When I saw Dr. Crist, the whole experience put me at ease from the interactions with the front desk, the hygienist, and then the work that Dr. Crist did. His technical skills were perfect, but even more so was his calm and friendly demeanor. He'll help you feel right at home!
About Dr. Andrew Crist, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902390917
