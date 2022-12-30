Dr. Andrew Cramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialists South19250 SW 65th Ave Ste 240, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This surgeon is a miracle worker, and he really knows his stuff. I was in a car accident that caused injury to my breast. After already having gone through treatments, I was desperate for relief of the pain I was experiencing from the injury. It was interfering with regular activities, as well as preventing other treatments (chiro, massage, physical therapy). Dr Cramer was clear, and he told me before we even started "normally we don't do surgery for pain relief" but he knew what was happening in my breast causing my pain, and a month after the surgery I have no pain in that area. He is an amazing surgeon, and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Cramer, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790760387
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cramer has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.