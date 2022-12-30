Overview

Dr. Andrew Cramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Cramer works at Champaign Dental Group in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.