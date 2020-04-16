Dr. Andrew Covit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Covit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Covit, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South River, NJ.
Dr. Covit works at
Locations
1
Nephrology Hypertension Associates of Central Jersey PA8 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ 08882 Directions (732) 390-4888
2
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 625-0707
- 3 2 Research Way, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 356-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable, very patient, and helpful. He is never rushed and will answer all questions.
About Dr. Andrew Covit, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1528058922
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covit has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Covit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.