Dr. Andrew Covington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Covington, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Burien, WA.
Dr. Covington works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Covington, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- Male
- 1104261874
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covington works at
