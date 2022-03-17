Dr. Andrew Courson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Courson, MD
Dr. Andrew Courson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Courson works at
Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic22999 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 649-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
03/16/2022
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Toronto
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Courson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courson works at
Dr. Courson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Courson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.