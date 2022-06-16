See All Plastic Surgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients.

5/5
Locations

    5600 22nd St N, St Petersburg, FL 33714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Jun 16, 2022
I received a strong recommendation from a family friend to choose Dr. C for my cosmetic surgery and I am very happy that I went through the procedure. The day after surgery my bandages were removed and immediately I was very pleased with the results. I cannot speak highly enough as to how satisfied I was with the results. It has been a few months since my surgery and I truly love the results. Dr.C is highly skilled surgeon and very detailed in his work. Also, his staff is very warm and understanding which made me feel very comfortable before and after my procedure. Dr. C is talented surgeon and I would recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent doctor to do their cosmetic procedures. I would like to thank Dr. C and his staff for the outstanding care provided to me for my cosmetic needs.
    Anna Rabeda — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952382020
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
