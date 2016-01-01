Dr. Andrew Coulter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Coulter, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Coulter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Coulter works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-2128
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coulter?
About Dr. Andrew Coulter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1891158077
Education & Certifications
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coulter works at
Dr. Coulter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.