Overview

Dr. Andrew Cottingham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Cottingham works at OPTIMAL Pain & Regenerative Medicine in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.