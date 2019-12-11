Dr. Andrew Cottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cottingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cottingham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
OPTIMAL Pain & Regenerative Medicine800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 468-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cottingham is an excellent doctor. He listens very well, and explains MRI and x-ray findings, and answers all questions. He is patient, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. His office staff and medical assistant were also very professional and friendly. I trust him completely, and will go back to him when I need to. I gave him an A+.
About Dr. Andrew Cottingham, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003893819
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clins
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottingham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottingham has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.
