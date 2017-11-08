See All Nephrologists in South Salt Lake, UT
Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO

Nephrology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in South Salt Lake, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine COMP, Pomona, CA|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Layton Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Cortez works at Nephrology Associates - Salt Lake in South Salt Lake, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates - Salt Lake
    3702 S State St Ste 107, South Salt Lake, UT 84115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5866
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Layton Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2017
    Dr. Cortez became my mother's nephrologist after she moved to the area. Her kidneys were at stage 5 Kidney failure and she was put on dialysis. Before seeing her in the hospital, Dr. Cortez took the time to read ALL her records from other hospitals. My mother's previous nephrologist (in another state) had said that kidney stents are not proven to work, etc. and wouldn't recommend them. Dr. Cortez did recommend the stents and now NO dialysis! He is a problem solver and a lifesaver for my mom.
    Grateful For Mom's Health in Phoenix, AZ — Nov 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902882806
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center-Phoenix
    Medical Education
    • College of Osteopathic Medicine COMP, Pomona, CA|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cortez works at Nephrology Associates - Salt Lake in South Salt Lake, UT. View the full address on Dr. Cortez’s profile.

    Dr. Cortez has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

