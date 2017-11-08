Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in South Salt Lake, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine COMP, Pomona, CA|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Layton Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates - Salt Lake3702 S State St Ste 107, South Salt Lake, UT 84115 Directions (435) 264-5866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Layton Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cortez became my mother's nephrologist after she moved to the area. Her kidneys were at stage 5 Kidney failure and she was put on dialysis. Before seeing her in the hospital, Dr. Cortez took the time to read ALL her records from other hospitals. My mother's previous nephrologist (in another state) had said that kidney stents are not proven to work, etc. and wouldn't recommend them. Dr. Cortez did recommend the stents and now NO dialysis! He is a problem solver and a lifesaver for my mom.
About Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902882806
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center-Phoenix
- College of Osteopathic Medicine COMP, Pomona, CA|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortez has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
