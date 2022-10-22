Dr. Andrew Cordista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cordista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cordista, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Colquitt Regional Spine LLC8 Live Oak Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-6612
-
2
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-3420
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - Dr. Cordista spent plenty of time explaining my condition and the surgical result is amazing. Wait times are long but it’s expected when your doctor takes time to talk with you. The staff are polite but it’s very hard to get through or get call backs sometimes.
About Dr. Andrew Cordista, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295745081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordista has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.