Dr. Andrew Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cook, MD is a Pediatric Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Vital Health Institute14830 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 300, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 358-2511
Vital Health Institute15055 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (800) 256-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Saved me by listening to my story about my Endometriosis. His surgery left me feeling immediately better.
About Dr. Andrew Cook, MD
- Pediatric Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Kans Sch Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
