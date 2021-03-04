Dr. Conti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Conti, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Conti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Conti works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew D. Conti M.d. PA1400 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-1277
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conti?
good!! I had one visit and had hoped I would have an excellent internist. I'm only here 6 months and my heart doctor at Northwestern in Chicago wanted me to have in Florida a good internist to help me if needed.I checked for several yrs. and on my return to Fl. find out he is not in network. My plan will cover you as out-of-network provider as long as you are medicare approved and agree to treat me. I have UHC medicare advantage PPO. I wait and hope to hear from you. Thanks for reading this.
About Dr. Andrew Conti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1568491991
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College, Westchester County Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conti works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.