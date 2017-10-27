Dr. Andrew Concoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Concoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Concoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Concoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8647
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Concoff?
Both Dr. Conxoff and his staff are really wonderful, attentive and dedicated to their patients well being. Offers other options besides surgery for ortho issues. One of the best ortho doctors I have ever been to. .
About Dr. Andrew Concoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366442998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Rheumatology and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Concoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Concoff accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concoff works at
Dr. Concoff has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Concoff speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Concoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.