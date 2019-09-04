See All Plastic Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Andrew Compton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Compton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Compton works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 267-5004
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Troy Office
    4600 Investment Dr Ste 170, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 267-5004
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    West Bloomfield Office
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 314, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-7530
  4. 4
    Andrew Compton, MD, PC
    1639 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 289-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Skin Cancer
Acute Sinusitis
Big Ears
Skin Cancer
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 04, 2019
    Well respected 4 people referred him to me and now I'm referring others to him
    — Sep 04, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Compton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1629289947
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center
    • Michigan State University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
