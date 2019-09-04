Dr. Andrew Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Compton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Compton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Compton works at
Locations
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 267-5004MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Troy Office4600 Investment Dr Ste 170, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5004Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
West Bloomfield Office6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 314, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7530
Andrew Compton, MD, PC1639 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 289-7300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Well respected 4 people referred him to me and now I’m referring others to him
About Dr. Andrew Compton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center
- Michigan State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
