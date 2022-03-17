Dr. Andrew Combs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Combs, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Combs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Community Breast Care8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 841-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to answer all my questions. Gives good eye contact. I had a shoulder replaced. Staff was very attentive if I had a need.
About Dr. Andrew Combs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982699492
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Combs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Combs has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Combs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.