Overview

Dr. Andrew Combs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Combs works at Community Physician Network Orthopedic Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.