Dr. Andrew Collins Jr, MD
Dr. Andrew Collins Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Arizona Digestive Health - East Mesa6020 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-1700
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Collins answered all my questions, and explains in simple terms. He is very knowledgable and patient and gave me all the time needed to understand my situation. He is now my GI doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Collins Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins Jr.
