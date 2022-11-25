Overview

Dr. Andrew Collette, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Collette works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Orthopedics at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.