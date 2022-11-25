Dr. Collette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Collette, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Collette, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Collette works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Orthopedics at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola5147 N 9th Ave Ste 103, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 494-9000
Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics4541 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3105 Mc Clelland Blvd, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Andrew Collette, DO
- Orthopedics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104026442
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collette has seen patients for Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.