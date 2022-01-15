Dr. Andrew Colhoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Colhoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Colhoun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Colhoun works at
Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 456-1470Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colhoun is very knowledgeable in his duties and very well informed. He listened and gave me the proper guidance. I am very happy i met him and would always keep. He knows his stuff simple put. Dr. Andrew thank you once again.
About Dr. Andrew Colhoun, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1396006961
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colhoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colhoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colhoun works at
Dr. Colhoun has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colhoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colhoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.