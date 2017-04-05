See All Podiatrists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM

Podiatry
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Cohen works at Mid Michigan Foot/Ankle Center in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Michigan Foot & Ankle Center
    4224 State St, Saginaw, MI 48603 (989) 893-5000
  2. 2
    Gerald L. Dowling Dpm PC
    316 S Columbian St, Bay City, MI 48706 (989) 790-8009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 05, 2017
    I have been going to Dr. Cohen for five years and I have been very impressed. I had to go to him because of bunions on the feet and he ended up doing surgery. After the surgery I ended up with pain. NONE of this was Dr. Cohen's fault but he was very concerned and knew that it was not normal . He acted very quickly and sent me for a lot of blood work. We ended up finding out I had autoimmune diseases. Without him acting quickly, I would have never found out. Very knowledgeable! Thank you so much!
    Kayla Doucet in Bay City, MI — Apr 05, 2017
    About Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902845290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
