Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Duffy Yaris Pearlstein Berkman in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS
    9400 Brighton Way Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-8771
    Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 217, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1841367208
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    • University Of California At Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

