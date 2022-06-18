Overview

Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Duffy Yaris Pearlstein Berkman in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.