Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS9400 Brighton Way Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 659-8771
Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 217, Encino, CA 91316 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is an excellent surgeon. He exceeded my expectations in every way! He is a good listener and cares about his patients. Dr. Cohen is extremely kind and passionate about his work! A true artist in my opinion. If you’re considering any cosmetic procedure, I’d look no further than Dr. Cohen. This was the 3rd procedure I’ve had with him, and he one again exceeded my expectations! The girls that work in the office are amazing, as well! Thank-you to Dr. Cohen and his wonderful team!
About Dr. Andrew Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
