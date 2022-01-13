Dr. Andrew Clothier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clothier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Clothier, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Clothier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Clothier works at
Locations
-
1
White County Medical3214 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 268-6121
-
2
Medical Center Pharmacy2900 Hawkins Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 278-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clothier?
Dr. Clothier is a great doctor. Very knowledgeable, a people person and very prompt . I had been going to Little Rock but never again. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Clothier, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1649667817
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clothier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clothier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clothier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clothier works at
Dr. Clothier has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clothier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clothier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clothier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clothier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clothier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.