Overview

Dr. Andrew Clothier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Clothier works at WHITE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.