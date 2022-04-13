Overview

Dr. Andrew Clark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Cooper Family Medical in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.