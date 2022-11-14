Dr. Andrew Civitello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Civitello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Civitello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Civitello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Civitello works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Heart Clinic7200 Cambridge 6 Fl St Ste 6A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Civitello?
Excellent!
About Dr. Andrew Civitello, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104863745
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine / Texas Heart Institute
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- University of Houston
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Civitello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Civitello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Civitello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Civitello works at
Dr. Civitello speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Civitello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Civitello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Civitello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Civitello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.