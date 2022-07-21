Dr. Andrew Ciarlone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciarlone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ciarlone, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ciarlone, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Ciarlone works at
Locations
-
1
Ciarlone Orthopedics75 Barclay Cir Ste 225, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 564-2858Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Beaumont Lake Orion1455 S Lapeer Rd Ste 207, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 564-2858
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciarlone?
I had two hip surgeries from Dr. Ciarlone, one in January of 2021, one in March of 2021. What I liked, 1) he's very respectful of your time from the 1st visit, doesn't waste a minute. 2) his staff is exceptionally well trained. 3) I had my surgeries 6-wks apart, I was in the surgery center at 6:30am both times, in surgery at 7:30am both times, woke up 10:00am both times, 10:30am walked out of the surgery center both time with a walker. Pain was minimal both times, I only took a pain killer 2 or 3 times after the 1st surgery, none after the second. 1st surgery walking without a cane or walker or gimp in 10-days, 2nd surgery, about a week. Over 1 year later, I can't tell that I ever had a hip issue, they are absolutely perfect. I feel like I'm 20yrs old in my hips and I have symmetry! I searched and interviewed surgeons for 4-yrs. When I found Dr. Andrew Ciarlone on the website and read that he was the 1st surgeon in Michigan to perform this style of surgery where you don't slic
About Dr. Andrew Ciarlone, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciarlone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciarlone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciarlone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciarlone has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciarlone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciarlone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciarlone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciarlone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciarlone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.