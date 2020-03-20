Overview

Dr. Andrew Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Chung works at Dallas Health Partners in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.