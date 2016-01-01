Dr. Andrew Chiu I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Chiu I, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Virginia and Lake View Memorial Hospital.
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- U Minn Affil Hosps
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Lake View Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chiu I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu I accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu I has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu I.
