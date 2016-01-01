Overview

Dr. Andrew Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They completed their residency with White Memorial Medical Center



Dr. Chen works at DELTA EYE MEDICAL GROUP in Lodi, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Pterygium and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.