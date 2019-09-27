Overview

Dr. Andrew Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Chen works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

