Dr. Andrew Cheek, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Cheek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spokane, WA. 

Dr. Cheek works at Spokane Eye Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spokane Eye Clinic
    427 S Bernard St # 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 456-0107
    Spokane Eye Clinic PS
    16201 E Indiana Ave Ste 2260, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 456-0107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2019
    Dr Cheek is genuinely kind, very knowlegable and communicates essential information succinctly. He speaks in words the average person will understand. The speed with which he and the Spokane Eye Clinicble provided urgently needed surgery was amazing at this time in healthcare. Their system for retinal detachment was exceptional and effective. My surgery went well. My IV was placed in one try. Every staff member was kind, and Dr Cheek set set an exceptional example for all his team.
    Debra in Spokane, WA — Jan 19, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Cheek, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790979383
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

