Dr. Andrew Chau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Chau, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Chau works at
Braemer Medical Arts Building609 W Germantown Pike Ste 260, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7820
Einstein Medical Center5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7180
Dr. Chau is one of the most talented experts in perinatal care one could ever choose as their high risk physician during pregnancy. So knowledgeable yet approachable and energetic.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Chau has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chau speaks Vietnamese.
