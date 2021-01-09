Overview

Dr. Andrew Chau, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Chau works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

