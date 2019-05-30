Dr. Andrew Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Charles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 907-5411
UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 596-7427
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My Son has NDPH 24/7 headache for 4 years!! Dr Charles understands how horrible this is to live with he does everything he can to try and help my Son unfortunately we need more Research to cure this horrible illness.
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center|Ucla Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Charles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
