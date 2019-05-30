Overview

Dr. Andrew Charles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Charles works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

