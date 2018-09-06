Dr. Andrew Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Chao, MD
Dr. Andrew Chao, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Moore Building1014 Moore Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
I have been seeing this doctor for chronic recurring folliculitis that other doctors couldn’t get resolved (Dermatology and Asthma). Dr. Chao is awesome; in the respect that he will discuss options thoroughly with patients and make decisions with you, not just for you. I have seen him twice so far and my folliculitis is now under control. He is very smart and I highly recommend him! It takes time to get into the initial appointment but it is well worth the wait!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
