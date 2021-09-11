See All Vascular Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Andrew Cha, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Cha works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 447-6696
    The Cardiovascular Care Group
    1401 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 (973) 759-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 11, 2021
    Very pleasant staff. Tech Cathy was amazing and so was the Dr. Cha. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and explained all all I needed to know. But more than that, he was warm and caring. Wanted to be sure I had all the info I needed.
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1568780500
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
    • Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Centers Brooklyn and Queens
    • NextCare Urgent Care
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • New York University
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cha has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more.

    Dr. Cha speaks Korean and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

