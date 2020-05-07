Dr. Andrew Celmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Celmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Celmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Medical Office (Reconstructive Surgery, Functional Breathing Nasal Surgery etc)430 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 545-7576Sunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Otolaryngology (ENT)808 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a great doctor and he took very good care of me and made sure to answer any questions I had. He also did a fantastic job on my surgery and I couldn’t have asked for a better doctor
About Dr. Andrew Celmer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376571604
Education & Certifications
- University Of California School Of Med
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
